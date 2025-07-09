Waymo partners with Autism Society of America to help riders on the spectrum gain more independence

Waymo has partnered with the Autism Society of America to help riders on the spectrum gain more independence and build their confidence.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The sight of a Waymo autonomous vehicle on the west side of Los Angeles is becoming more common. And as the service expands the company is making sure to include everyone.

"To be at the onset of this new technology, this new service and the implementation of these opportunities? It's unheard of. Usually we are an afterthought," says Fernando Gomez, a parent.

Waymo has partnered with the Autism Society to highlight how a driverless vehicle can actually offer a consistent, safe and predictable way to travel for young adults on the spectrum.

By working with the Autism Society of America in the very early stages of development, they can avoid any challenges that might come as the company grows.

"What are the moments where the existing services and transportation office options are not working? Because we take those problems and we actually design product of future solutions around their specific problems, so that we're not just assuming these are the problems that you faced," explained Orlee Smith, the senior product manager at Waymo.

Kristyn Roth, the chief marketing officer for the Autism Society of America adds: "Having this autonomy is something that builds confidence and it uplifts people and it allows them to be able to go to their doctor's appointment or go to their therapies and services, go meet a friend when otherwise they may have had to be relying on a friend or family member or the schedules of public transit to achieve that."

According to a study from the Journal of Autism, only 33% of adults with autism have a driver's license, but many do have jobs, degrees and want to have independence.

Connor Smith, from the Netflix show "Love on the Spectrum," even wants to date. Waymo can offer that without mom Lise tagging along.

"A lot of people on the spectrum, like myself don't know how to drive," Smith said.

Lise also pointed out: "And I think that the user friendliness of it speaks to someone on the spectrum. I think sometimes navigating a lot of steps and buttons or whatever... you just order a ride. What's really cool is, do you remember when the Waymo came up, what was on the roof so you knew it was yours?"

"A green light," Connor answered.

"But what was specifically on the roof?" Lise asked.

"C.T. - my initials." Connor replied.

Autism is a diagnosis that affects an entire family, especially as they reach adulthood, when parents like Gomez might have begun to begin planning for retirement, not Oscar-Antonio's next appointment.

"It lifted a tremendous weight off our shoulders because it's important for Oscar-Antonio to have that independence and to know that he can be his own person and without having to mom and dad always taking him here and there and everywhere. So, it's extremely important for us," Gomez said.