WeHo Gives Back campaign aims to generate financial support for businesses affected by wildfires

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is launching a new campaign aimed at generating financial support for its small businesses suffering in the wake of Southern California's devastating wildfires.

The WeHo Gives Back campaign will make it easy for people to donate money to West Hollywood's small businesses by using a QR code the chamber will flood the city with starting March 1.

"It will be on napkins and table tents and window clings," said Genevieve Morrill, president of the WHCC. "It'll have a QR code that you can scan. It goes directly to a small business foundation fund that will then, depending on how much we raise, determine grants."

Morrill says a recent survey found that West Hollywood's small businesses are seeing revenue declines of 25% to 50% linked to the fires as well as other economic hits.

"We were slowly recovering from the pandemic, the highest inflation we've ever seen, 30% increase in goods and services, payroll increased, rents increased and then the fires hit," Morrill said. "When the fires hit, business cleared out. Patrons didn't come out."

Over at WeHo Bistro, a West Hollywood staple for the past 13 years, owner Jeff Douek says he's offering several discounted plates to bring patrons back to the table.

"I think everybody's scared by the multiple events that are happening and people are staying home," he told Eyewitness News. "It's a phenomenon we hadn't really seen since COVID."

With 40 employees on his payroll, Douek hopes West Hollywood will get its vibe back sooner rather than later.

"There is a crisis happening and many favorite restaurants are going to be disappearing, unfortunately," he said.