WeHo Pride Weekend kicks off with free 'Friday Night' concert headlined by Kesha

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- WeHo Pride Weekend is officially here! Here's everything that's in store.

The festivities will kick off with Friday Night at OUTLOUD, a free concert at West Hollywood Park headlined by pop star Kesha.

The concert will also feature performances by Adam Lambert, Monét X Change, Laganja Estranja vs. Morphine Love Dion, Niña Dioz, Jessica Betts, Owenn, and Venessa Michaels.

The event starts at 6 p.m. You can find more information here.

WeHo Pride Street Fair and more

The WeHo Pride Street Fair along with the Women's Freedom Festival and performances on the Rainbow and Celebration stages will be held on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

The street fair will feature vendors, booths, and community organizations located along Santa Monica Boulevard between Hancock Avenue and La Peer Drive and is set to go on until Sunday.

The Women's Freedom Festival will take place at the Celebration Stage on La Peer Drive and will feature emerging LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and non-binary musicians, comedians, poets, and activists. The Rainbow Stage will be at N. San Vicente Boulevard and will also feature a variety of performances.

The annual Dyke March will take place staging at 5:30 p.m. and starting at 6 p.m. directly following the conclusion of the Women's Freedom Festival.

OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride

The flagship music festival of WeHo Pride Weekend will also be a must-see. Headliners include Janelle Monáe, Kylie Minogue, Diplo + Friends, and more.

You can see the full artist lineup here.

Don't forget the WeHo Pride Parade!

The annual WeHo Pride Parade will take place on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. from N. Crescent Heights Boulevard, making its way west along Santa Monica Boulevard to N. San Vicente Boulevard in the city's Rainbow District.

"The WeHo Pride Parade is an imaginative and colorful tradition that embraces LGBTQ+ representation, inclusion, and progress," said WeHo Pride on its website. "Full of music, dancing, festive floats, vibrant marching contingents, and creative flair, the WeHo Pride Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ people and contributions to community and culture."

Music legend Cyndi Lauper is this year's WeHo Pride Parade Lifetime Ally Icon.

Don't forget to plan ahead

Permit parking requirements will be lifted for WeHo Pride Weekend from Friday at 4 p.m. through Monday at 7 a.m. Parking meters will be enforced throughout the weekend. For more information, click here.