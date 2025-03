Wendy Williams taken to hospital from her assisted living facility

The new episode is led by "Nightline" co-anchor Byron Pitts and features interviews with Wendy Williams, her brother Tommy Williams, her friends Sunny Hostin and Jason Lee, colleagues, and legal and healthcare professionals.

Wendy Williams was taken by ambulance from an assisted living facility in Midtown Manhattan to Mount Sinai West hospital on Monday morning, according to sources.

Police responded to the assisted living facility in Hudson Yards after the fire department was called for a wellness check, sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.