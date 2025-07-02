Westbound 10 Freeway fully closed in Pomona after pedestrian struck, killed

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The westbound 10 Freeway was fully shut down in the Pomona area Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. at White Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details about the incident were limited, but a white car reportedly hit a pedestrian on the freeway and fled the scene. An investigation is underway.

Traffic was being diverted off at Garey Street. It's unclear when westbound lanes will reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.