Westbound 10 Freeway shut down in Pomona after crash involving semi-truck

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- All westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in the Pomona area were shut down Monday morning due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

The crash happened just east of the 57 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Additional details about the incident were not available, but there was reportedly oil on freeway lanes.

The lanes will be closed for an unknown duration, officials said.