Robbers smash jewelry store displays at Westfield Fashion Square Mall in Sherman Oaks, LAPD says

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A robbery was reported at a jewelry store inside the Westfield Fashion Square Mall in Sherman Oaks on Thursday, according to police.

Los Angeles police said four men in dark clothing, armed with an unknown object, smashed the displays inside the jewelry store shortly after noon.

It's unclear if anything was stolen.

LAPD said a man was taken away from the scene in an ambulance, though it's not clear how the incidents are related.