What we know about Shamsud Din Jabbar, the suspect in the New Orleans attack

NEW ORLEANS -- The suspect in a deadly attack on New Year's revelers in New Orleans has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, according to the FBI.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured after a man drove a Ford pickup truck through a crowd on Bourbon Street at a high rate of speed early Wednesday, multiple law enforcement sources and Louisiana Rep. Troy Carter told ABC News.

Authorities are working to determine whether the deceased suspect had any affiliation with terrorist organizations after an ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, the FBI said.

After barreling through the crowd over a three-block stretch, the suspect allegedly got out of the truck wielding an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told ABC News. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, police said. At least two police officers were shot and wounded, authorities said.

"This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could," New Orleans Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said at a press briefing on Wednesday. "It was not a DUI situation. This is more complex and more serious."

She said the driver was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did."

Weapons and a "potential IED" were found in the subject's vehicle, according to the FBI, which is leading the investigation.

"Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI's Special Agent Bomb Technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable and they will work to render those devices safe."

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the horrific incident as a "terrorist attack" and the FBI said it was being investigated as an act of terror.

Investigators are probing whether the suspect acted alone or had help from others in planning and executing the attack, Jason Williams, the district attorney of Orleans Parish, which includes New Orleans, told ABC News.

Carter told ABC News that the suspect appears to have "lived or spent some time" in the New Orleans area.

"My understanding is there may have been some identification that indicated that the suspect had a local residence and so that information is being tested," he said.

The vehicle had a Texas license plate, according to Carter.

The truck used in the attack appeared to be a Ford F-150 Lightning, an electric vehicle. It appears the truck was rented through the Turo app -- a carsharing company, according to the owner of the truck.

The owner told ABC News he rented the truck to an individual through the app and is currently talking to the FBI. He declined further comment.

His wife told ABC News that she and her husband are devastated by the incident.

"My husband rents cars through the Turo app. I can't tell you anything else. I'm here with my kids, and this is devastating," she said.

ABC News has reached out to Turo.