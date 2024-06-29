2 firefighters injured battling house fire in Whittier, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Two firefighters were injured as they battled a fire at a home in Whittier Friday night, authorities said.

The blaze was reported in the 8300 block of Boer Avenue around 9:14 p.m.

One of the firefighters was injured after they fell through the roof of the home. The firefighter was rushed to a hospital but has since been released.

A second firefighter injured was taken to a hospital as a precaution for possible heat exhaustion, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

It's unclear what caused the fire. No other injuries were reported.