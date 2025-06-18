Whittier taco truck reopens after workers say ICE agents detained employee, customer

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A taco truck in Whittier reopened this week after workers say Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took an employee and a customer.

Workers say the incident happened last week at Jason's Tacos located on Norwalk Boulevard. According to co-owner Edgar Devora, three other employees got away.

"It was horrific, because we were just like shell shocked of what just happened," he said. "It was just quick, like three minutes, in and out, and we're looking over here, and were just like, 'What do we do to help?'"

The business is now trying to help Celso Robles, the taco truck employee they say was detained, by raising money for a lawyer. Devora said Robles goes to court next week.

The truck is now operating under new hours from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Details on the operation were not immediately available. There's no word on the customer workers said was taken by ICE.