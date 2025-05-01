Wife of Weezer bassist appears in court in LAPD shooting case; charges not yet filed

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, who was shot and injured by Los Angeles police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pointing a gun at officers, appeared in court Wednesday.

Jillian Shriner was released after posting $1 million bond.

The shooting happened in Eagle Rock last month when the LAPD was assisting California Highway Patrol officers in their search for three suspects in a hit-and-run on the 134 Freeway. Police released bodycam video last week showing the moment officers opened fire on the 51-year-old author.

LAPD released bodycam video showing the moment officers opened fire on Jillian Shriner, an author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

Footage shows Shriner walking out of a home armed with a gun as police searched for the suspects. Police allege the footage shows Shriner firing her gun at officers.

During Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors said they are waiting on evidence from investigators to decide on charges.

"The matter remains under investigation and we are working with all of the law enforcement agencies on this case, which has not been formally presented to the District Attorney's Office for filing consideration," read a statement from the DA's office. "Ms. Shriner remains out of custody on bond. A formal case presentation is anticipated within the next week. Our office will make a filing decision shortly thereafter."

LAPD also released a 911 call made after the shooting, which appears to show Shriner believed she was being shot at by one of the suspects.

"There were three men, she says there were three men, and one of them shot her, and the cops are looking for him right now," the 911 caller says. "They have their guns out."

Shriner is heard in the background saying: "I had my gun, and he said, 'put down that gun, put down that gun.' I said put down your (expletive) gun. And then he shot me."

Shriner was not among the hit-and-run suspects, but while pursuing one of them who had reportedly been running through a backyard, police came upon Shriner. She was hit by police gunfire in the shoulder area and fled into her home. She was later taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

Shriner is the author of two bestselling memoirs, 2010's "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and 2015's "Everything You Ever Wanted." She and Scott Shriner married in 2005.

She's due back in court on May 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.