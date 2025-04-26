New LAPD bodycam video shows moment officers shot wife of Weezer bassist

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police Friday released bodycam video showing the moment officers opened fire on Jillian Shriner, an author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner.

Footage shows Shriner, in a Weezer T-shirt, walking out of a home armed with a gun as police searched for a hit-and-run suspect nearby.

"Put the gun down! Put it down! Put it down on the ground," police are heard telling Shriner as they look over a neighboring fence. Officers repeatedly order her to drop her weapon, video shows.

"Ma'am, we're trying to help you," police yell out.

"You're going to get shot. It's the police," another officer says.

Prior to gunfire erupting, an officer says: "Hey, she just pointed it. Not at us, but she just lifted it up."

"Oh, she racked it!" an officer says.

Immediately after, several gunshots are then heard in the video. Police allege the footage shows Shriner firing her gun at officers.

LAPD also released a 911 call made after the shooting, which appears to show Shriner believed she was being shot at by one of the suspects.

"There were three men, she says there were three men, and one of them shot her, and the cops are looking for him right now," the 911 caller says. "They have their guns out."

Shriner is heard in the background saying: "I had my gun, and he said, 'put down that gun, put down that gun.' I said put down your (expletive) gun. And then he shot me."

Video released by the LAPD can be viewed here.

The shooting happened in Eagle Rock April 8 when the LAPD was assisting California Highway Patrol officers in their search for three suspects from a hit-and-run on the 134 Freeway.

Shriner was not among the suspects. But while pursuing one of them who had reportedly been running through a backyard, police came upon Shriner.

Shriner was hit by police gunfire in the shoulder area and fled into her home, where they took her into custody then took her to a hospital.

A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from Shriner's home, police said.

Shriner was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked. She was released after posting $1 million bond, L.A. County jail records showed. She is due back in court April 30.

Shriner is the author of two bestselling memoirs, 2010's "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and 2015's "Everything You Ever Wanted." She and Scott Shriner married in 2005.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.