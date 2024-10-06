2 hospitalized after wild chase ends in crash in Inland Empire

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a wild chase ended in a two vehicle crash in the Inland Empire Saturday night.

Fontana Police responded to a call after another law enforcement agency lost a suspect during a pursuit.

Officers found the car near Etiwanda Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga around 9:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was speeding and ran a red light.

The driver then crashed into another vehicle. Two passengers from that vehicle were transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. They are expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed another person, possibly the suspect, being transported in handcuffs.

It is unclear what the suspect was originally wanted for.