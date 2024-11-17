24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Wild dashcam video shows driver smash through streetlight on NorCal highway

You can see the pole snap off and fly through the air. The streetlight narrowly missed a white vehicle that was on the road.

Sunday, November 17, 2024 4:08PM
SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment a driver careened over a median and knocked over a streetlight on a highway in Sacramento.

The incident happened in June.

The newly released footage from Maxwell Shrubb shows a vehicle crossing over a median, onto the connector road, and smashing through the streetlight.

It's unclear what caused the driver to veer off the road and there's no word on any injuries.

