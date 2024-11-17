Wild dashcam video shows driver smash through streetlight on NorCal highway

You can see the pole snap off and fly through the air. The streetlight narrowly missed a white vehicle that was on the road.

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment a driver careened over a median and knocked over a streetlight on a highway in Sacramento.

The incident happened in June.

The newly released footage from Maxwell Shrubb shows a vehicle crossing over a median, onto the connector road, and smashing through the streetlight.

It's unclear what caused the driver to veer off the road and there's no word on any injuries.