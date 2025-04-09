Caught on video: Driver doing donuts stops traffic on 10 Freeway

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- An Eyewitness News viewer captured the wild moments a driver did donuts in the middle of the 10 Freeway near Frazier Street on Tuesday.

The video shows a gray sedan driving in circles in the middle of the eastbound lanes near the Frazier Street exit in Baldwin Park. The car had front-end damage, with debris scattered on the roadway.

You can see law enforcement holding other drivers back at the scene, causing a traffic headache on the 10. The video shows the chaos come to an end when the driver crashes into the dividing wall and gets out of the car, calmly surrendering to law enforcement.

According to Eyewitness News viewer Rigo Obezo, the driver also struck a semi truck a few times and knocked down some signs.

It happened at about 4 p.m. -- around the same time a hit-and-run on the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock Tuesday led to a manhunt and tied up traffic.

"Can't be drag racing here, dude," Obezo says in the video. "Do I get off the freeway or do I stay here and enjoy the show?"

It's unclear what charges the driver may be facing. Eyewitness News has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

