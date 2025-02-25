Wildfire debris washing up on Los Angeles County beaches

Debris from January's wildfires - including ash and burned wood - has been turning up on beaches from Malibu to the South Bay, county officials say.

Debris from January's wildfires - including ash and burned wood - has been turning up on beaches from Malibu to the South Bay, county officials say.

Debris from January's wildfires - including ash and burned wood - has been turning up on beaches from Malibu to the South Bay, county officials say.

Debris from January's wildfires - including ash and burned wood - has been turning up on beaches from Malibu to the South Bay, county officials say.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Debris from January's wildfires - including ash and burned wood - has been turning up on beaches from Malibu to the South Bay, county officials say.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors said last week that recent storms have washed large amounts of timber, twisted metals and other debris, including charred silt and sediment, onto county beaches.

The L.A. County Department of Public Health is recommending beachgoers avoid the water between Los Flores State Beach and roughly midway through Santa Monica State Beach, said Nicole Mooradian, a spokesperson for the county's Department of Beaches and Harbors. That area is under an ocean water advisory due to fire runoff.

Warnings at the beaches in the areas of concern were downgraded to an advisory within about the last week, Mooradian said.

"Previously there was an ocean water closure issued for that area and an advisory issued for the surrounding areas, and that closure which is basically 'do not go into the water under any circumstances' has been downgraded to the advisory," Mooradian said.

Mooradian says beachgoers need to be aware of their surroundings anywhere near the water or on the sand.

"On the beaches, we're seeing lots of fire debris washing up, twisted metal, charred lumber, bits and pieces with nails sticking out of it, and so we are advising beachgoers to please avoid those areas," Mooradian said.