Can California's power grid handle latest heat wave?

As temperatures rise, so does the strain on the California's power grid. With that comes worries about brownouts or blackouts.

As temperatures rise, so does the strain on the California's power grid. With that comes worries about brownouts or blackouts.

As temperatures rise, so does the strain on the California's power grid. With that comes worries about brownouts or blackouts.

As temperatures rise, so does the strain on the California's power grid. With that comes worries about brownouts or blackouts.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As temperatures rise, so does the strain on the state's power grid. With that comes worries about brownouts or blackouts.

With heat wave after heat wave baking communities throughout Southern California, is the strain on the power grid putting residents in danger of seeing Flex Alerts?

"Several consecutive days of high heat, along with warmer than usual nighttime temperatures can lead to power outages because electric equipment is unable to cool sufficiently between periods of heavy use," Southern California Edison spokesperson Reggie Kumar said.

Powerful heat wave hitting Southern California: Here's what to expect

Southern California Edison encourages residents to help eliminate the stress on the power grid by conserving energy during peak demand, between 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

So far, Edison says there appears to be no danger of residents ending up in the dark.

"This time, our system is performing well, we are seeing the benefits of all work completed over the past several years on equipment replacement, upgrades and electric grid hardening," Kumar said.

Amid the extreme heat, Southern California Edison suggests:

- Avoid charging electric vehicles

- Avoid using major appliances

- Charge phones and laptops during off-peak hours

- Keep thermostat on 78 degrees when home and 85 degrees when away