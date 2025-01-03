Ramon Rodriguez promises dramatic season 3 of 'Will Trent'

ATLANTA -- From the Lower East Side to leading one of TV's most compelling crime dramas, Ramon Rodriguez is breaking barriers both in front of and behind the camera.

The proud Puerto Rican isn't just starring in the season 3 premiere of "Will Trent," he's also stepping into the director's chair for the premiere episode next week.

Ahead of that premiere, entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo headed to Atlanta to catch up with Will Trent himself.

"I'm blessed," Rodriguez said. "I'm grateful we're working, everybody's really working their tail off to continue elevating the show."

Rodriguez teased that the character is starting off in a different place from prior seasons.

"Will Trent is back," he said. "OK, we start with him, bearded, curly hair, no suit, no three piece suit. Kind of off the beaten path. Had the hard decision at the end of season two, and he sort of had to get away til the GBI camp, you know, came knocking and said, we need you to help us solve this case."

Rodriguez also reflected on his connection to the character.

"I read the books and kind of just got more invested in this character, who's very much an underdog, and what he'd been through and what he overcame," he said. "So there was a lot of that kind of drive that I was able to connect to. And, you know, the fact that he has a heart, like he's really, I think he's misunderstood in a beautiful way, and he grows on you."

Rodriguez said he loves being able to step into different shoes and perspectives.

"And then there's also, obviously, the part of just being Latino and really trying to change the narrative out there of how we're represented, and that's a big deal for me," Rodriguez said.

Season 3 of "Will Trent" premieres on January 7 on ABC.