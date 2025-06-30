Evacuation orders in effect as crews battle multiple fires across Riverside, San Bernardino counties

The Wolf Fire burning in Banning is the largest of the fires sparked over the weekend. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for nearby communities.

Numerous fires broke out across the Inland Empire over the weekend, prompting evacuation orders and warnings for several communities amid hot temperatures.

Residents in Riverside, Banning, San Bernardino, Phelan, and Aguanga -- east of Temecula -- were all keeping a close eye on the flames as conditions remain hot and dry.

Due to the Wolf Fire and Mindy Fire, a smoke advisory is in effect until Monday at 6 p.m. with an air quality that may be unhealthy for some sensitive groups.

The Wolf Fire burning in Banning was sparked on Sunday and has scorched an estimated 1,400 acres. It is now 10% contained.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for several areas near the fire. On Monday, the warning area expanded to include more zones as the large fire continues to burn.

In an update on Monday morning, Cal Fire said firefighters made good progress overnight. Multiple aircraft, along with hundreds of firefighters on the ground, will continue to establish containment lines.

New video from overnight shows night flying helicopters and hundreds of firefighters working through the night to contain the flames. Cal Fire says the fire is burning at a moderate rate in medium-to-heavy brush.

So far, no structures have been destroyed or damaged, but the flames are pushing closer to the 10 Freeway near Banning, where evacuation warnings have been issued.

A care and reception site is open at Hemet High School, located at 41701 E Stetson Ave.

An animal shelter is open at San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, located at 581 S. Grand Ave.

The Lake Fire erupted Saturday afternoon on State Highway 173 and Cedar Springs Dam Trail, near Silverwood Lake. No injuries or structural damage were reported.

The fire is 485 acres and 25% contained, per CAL FIRE.

An evacuation order for the area south of Highway 138 between the 15 Freeway and Highway was downgraded to an evacuation warning. That warning remained in place on Monday.

Forward progress was stopped around noon on Sunday.

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted near the Mandalay Fire, which burned at least 83 acres in Riverside on Sunday.

Residents may now access their homes with identification, and just a few streets will remain closed on Monday.

The City of Riverside Fire Department said residents can expect to experience drift smoke throughout the day.

The Mandalay Fire erupted on Tyler Street between Jurupa Avenue and Arlington Avenue in Riverside on Sunday.

The fire was burning in a residential area that butts up to the Hidden Valley nature area. In an update at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, fire officials said forward progress had stopped.

Mandatory evacuations have been lifted, and residents can access their homes with identification at the following locations:

Tyler St. & Eureka Dr.



Valley Dr. & Jones Ave.



Gaylord Dr. & Stover Ave.

The following locations will remain closed on Monday:

Eureka Dr. & Butte Dr.



Eureka Dr. & Cucamonga St.



Eureka Dr. & Eagle Rock.



Gaylord Dr. & Stover Ave.



Mandalay Ct. & Tyler St.

An evacuation order was lifted for the Cable Fire burning in San Bernardino near Martin Ranch Road, north of West Meyers.

At least 19 acres burned, and the fire is 50% contained. All forward progress has stopped.

Video shows the fire line burning close to a home as crews work to stop it.

Officials said one firefighter had to be treated for a heat-related injury.

Crews continue to strengthen containment lines and monitor for any remaining hotspots.

All evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted for the 100-acre Mindy Fire near Decoursey Road and Mindy Lane in Sage, near Aguanga.

The fire is 70% contained, and forward progress has stopped, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters will remain on scene, working to strengthen containment lines.

Wilson Fire in Phelan - Forward progress stopped

The two-acre Wilson Fire that burned in the 9100 block of Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan is now 100% contained.

At one point on Sunday, immediate evacuations were in place for residents in the area. The order has since been lifted.

Cal Fire said forward progress had stopped.