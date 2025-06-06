Woman arrested after man is stabbed to death with scissors in possible domestic dispute, LAPD says

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES -- A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death with scissors in Boyle Heights during what authorities said was a possible domestic dispute.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report at 10:44 p.m. Thursday at 323 North Soto St. between Cincinnati and Folsom streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The person who reported the incident described it as an argument that escalated into violence.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the woman, 30 to 35 years old, was engaged in a verbal confrontation with the 30-to-35-year-old victim and allegedly stabbed him multiple times, an LAPD spokesman said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Police arrested the woman at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the woman and the man were a couple, and investigators were working to confirm the nature of their relationship.