Woman found dead inside sleeping bag in Santa Monica beach

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside of a sleeping bag along the beach in Santa Monica on Monday.

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside of a sleeping bag along the beach in Santa Monica on Monday.

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside of a sleeping bag along the beach in Santa Monica on Monday.

A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside of a sleeping bag along the beach in Santa Monica on Monday.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found inside of a sleeping bag along the beach in Santa Monica on Monday.

Beach maintenance workers alerted police at around 7 a.m. about an unresponsive person near Lifeguard Tower 1550 along the waterline, Santa Monica police said.

Responding officers found the woman's body inside of a sleeping bag. Investigators said her face displayed visible signs of trauma.

The woman's identity was not immediately known. Santa Monica police described her as being unhoused and approximately 30 years old.

The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Santa Monica police.