Investigation underway after woman found shot to death inside car in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a car in Anaheim.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Callers reported a car crash and gunshots that were heard in a neighborhood near North Vine Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead inside the car with multiple gunshot wounds. She has not been identified.

Authorities say the reports of the shooting and the car crash are connected.

So far, no arrests have been made. A suspect description was not available.