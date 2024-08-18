Woman killed in North Hollywood hit-and-run; police searching for driver

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood, and police are seeking the public's help finding the driver.

It happened Friday around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Beck Avenue.

Police said the woman - who was identified by family members as Leyda Medina - was crossing within a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a Toyota Corolla heading westbound on Victory Boulevard. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

The Corolla was later found abandoned along the curb on Victory Boulevard, east of Troost Avenue. Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect, saying only that he is a man in his 50s "who fled the scene on foot without identifying himself or rendering aid, as required by law."

"Leyda was not only a loving wife, but an amazing daughter, sister, tía and friend," read a statement issued by the Medina family. "She was a lover of all things Halloween, running and doing hair/make up. As her family grieves, they are seeking the community's help to identify the driver who was responsible for this senseless act. If anyone witnessed the incident, please come forward."

The Medina Family

Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect is being asked to call the LAPD at 818-644-8028 or 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been created to help Medina's family with medical and funeral costs.