Woman in serious condition after getting pinned between Metro train and platform

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital late Wednesday night after she somehow got pinned between a Metro train and the station's platform.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Pico-Aliso station near the First and Anderson streets.

Firefighters managed to pull the woman free, and rush her to the hospital in serious condition. It's unclear how the incident happened.

No other injuries were reported.