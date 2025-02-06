Woman shot and killed in Encino; husband in custody, police say

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman was shot to death in Encino Wednesday night, and her husband was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Hesperia Avenue, two blocks south of Ventura Boulevard, after reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Police told Eyewitness News the woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head.

The woman, who was identified only as a female in her late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 65-year-old husband was taken into custody, though his identity was also not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.