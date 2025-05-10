Woodland Hills and Burbank broke high temperature records on Friday, NWS says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It wasn't just hot on Friday... it was record-breaking.

According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles (NWS), the calendar day high temperature record was broken in Woodland Hills for May 9 with a high of 102 degrees. The previous record was set in 1984 with a high of 99.

The NWS said Burbank also passed its high temperature record at 98 degrees. The previous record was a high of 97 degrees in 1940.

Paso Robles also nearly beat its record, missing it by just one degree.

Get ready for even more record-breaking heat on Saturday as the heat wave continues.

A heat advisory for the valleys and Inland Empire began Friday at 10 a.m. and will be in place until Saturday at 9 p.m.

A cold front moving in behind the area of high pressure currently over Southern California should bring temperatures back down, just in time for Mother's Day on Sunday.

