Woodland Hills house party shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and four others were injured when a shooting broke out overnight at a house party in Woodland Hills.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a large, upscale home in the 5900 block of Winnetka Avenue.

Los Angeles Police told Eyewitness News the suspect was somewhere in the basement of the home when an altercation occurred.

A bouncer or security guard was escorting the suspect out of the home, and when they reached the first floor, the suspect opened fire at the dance floor, police said.

The shooter took off running and remains at large.

The victim, who was described only as a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Four other men, who are all between the ages of 18 and 36, were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.