Restaurant worker in downtown LA brutally attacked by customer over food order delay

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A restaurant worker in downtown Los Angeles is speaking out after he was brutally attacked by a customer over a food order, saying he hopes police find the man before he strikes again.

The incident happened on Monday at the Wokcano restaurant on 7th and Flower streets.

The worker, identified only as Kevin, said the customer became upset because his food was taking too long to come out. The man then began yelling at Kevin's co-worker, who's pregnant.

When Kevin asked the customer to stop, the man began beating him in the head. The attack was captured on surveillance video, which shows the man repeatedly punching Kevin after backing him into a corner.

"I hope they look for him," said Kevin in a recent interview. "I hope they catch him. I hope they put him in jail. I thought he was going to kill [ me ] ."

Since then, the customer has returned to the restaurant at least four times, looking for Kevin and asking about his whereabouts, according to Kevin's mother, Isabel Hernández.

"I want him to be arrested because if he did it today, chances are he will go somewhere else to do the same thing," said Hernández.

The suspect remains at large.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Eyewitness News it's investigating the attack. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.