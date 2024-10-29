Dodgers try to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4

If the Dodgers bring the same energy as Monday, L.A. can clinch in Game 4. Here's everything you need to know about today's game.

Dodgers try to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4 If the Dodgers bring the same energy as Monday, L.A. can clinch in Game 4. Here's everything you need to know about today's game.

Dodgers try to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4 If the Dodgers bring the same energy as Monday, L.A. can clinch in Game 4. Here's everything you need to know about today's game.

Dodgers try to sweep Yankees in World Series Game 4 If the Dodgers bring the same energy as Monday, L.A. can clinch in Game 4. Here's everything you need to know about today's game.

NEW YORK (KABC) -- The Dodgers are now just one win away from making that World Series championship a reality as they now hold a commanding 3-0 series over the New York Yankees following their 4-2 road win on Monday night.

Freddie Freeman hit a home run in his third consecutive game and is, predictably, the runaway favorite to win World Series MVP at -2000 on ESPN BET.

If the Dodgers bring the same energy, L.A. can clinch in Game 4. Here's everything you need to know about today's game.

What time is Game 4 today?

First pitch is at 5:08 p.m. If needed, Game 5 will take place Wednesday in New York.

READ MORE: Here is 2024 World Series Dodgers vs. Yankees schedule and how to watch

Pitching probables

Dodgers: TBD; Yankees: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

Bottom line

New York has gone 44-37 at home and 94-68 overall. The Yankees are 75-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 46-35 in road games and 98-64 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the NL.

Top performers

Aaron Judge has a .322 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 36 doubles, a triple and 58 home runs. Giancarlo Stanton is 13-for-39 with six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 24 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 9-for-39 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Yankees: 6-4, .220 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .242 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Injuries

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press and ESPN contributed to this report.