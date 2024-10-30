Yankees fan rips ball out of Mookie Betts' glove during World Series Game 4

NEW YORK (KABC) -- As Mookie Betts caught a flyout in foul territory and went against the rail, a Yankees fan in the stands grabbed the Dodgers star's glove and ripped the ball out.

The play happened in the bottom of the first inning of Game 4 of the World Series when Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball down the right field line.

That's when Betts made the catch and was grabbed by the fan, who wouldn't let go of Betts' glove. Another fan also grabbed Betts' right hand and wrist as the ball was being knocked away.

The play was ruled fan interference, and the out was recorded.

Video posted on social media shows the fans involved in the interference were escorted out of the stadium.

The Dodgers are up 3-0 in the World Series and are trying to sweep the Yankees in Game 4.