World War II veteran stays active, faithful, focused as he turns 100 years old

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A local centenarian who fought in World War II is living his life to the fullest! At 100 years young, he has plenty of energy to keep doing the things he loves.

Joseph Sciarra was recently honored at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Arcadia for a century of life full of service: for his country, his community and his church.

We sat down with him at his home, decorated with all his accolades and honors dating back to his time in the military during World War II.

"We were the first to land in Japan to occupy Japan. I was proud of myself, and I was not afraid. I was there for a job," said Sciarra.

He eventually settled down in Southern California, where he and his late wife made a home - full of memories.

"Being married to my wife for 72 years, we entertained a lot, brought mostly all family, we always had family affairs here," said Sciarra.

Today, he's still a devoted parishioner at his church, serving as an usher at Sunday masses.

"It's not only the prayers and the love of the church, but also the parishioners you meet there, the people you meet there that make your life beautiful," said Sciarra.

At 100 years old, his family says he's still all about moving forward - while remembering the past.

"The speaking that he does now, telling people about the service, the military, the Army, the veterans, there's people backing you up, moving you forward. This is what keeps him going now," said Joe Sciarra III, Joe's son.

"He's a people person. He thrives when he's around people," said Domenic Sciarra, Joe's nephew. "He loves giving as much as he loves receiving. And he has a general love for life and a passion for life."