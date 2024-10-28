Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton grew up in SoCal, still has fans at his old school

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This year's World Series matchup between the Dodgers and Yankees features a number of players on both teams who grew up in Southern California.

Among them is New York power hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

And even with him playing for the Dodgers' opponent, there's plenty of pride at the school for his accomplishments in the major leagues.

Stanton is a towering six-foot, six-inch figure who the most career home runs among active players and was a five-time All Star.

"He was a little bit bigger than everybody else, a little bit faster, a little bit stronger," recalls varsity baseball coach Tom Dill.

In high school, Stanton was an all-CIF star in baseball, basketball and football.

"Being a three-sport athlete - that doesn't really exist anymore. He was at a high level."

Stanton just surpassed Babe Ruth for the most postseason home runs in Yankees history.

"He hits the ball harder than anyone else."

Dill says he's not just awed by his physical talents but proud of the way Stanton conducts himself as a person.

"Very humble. He's always been that way, not someone bragging about himself. I mean, he knows what he can do. He just would go out there and do it."

Stanton is in the school's hall of fame and his photo is prominent on campus. And more than a decade after graduating, he continues to support the school, helping the teams get Nike gear while he's been a pro.

Those who've known him personally respect his path to success and credit Stanton for making pivotal decisions, starting his junior year of high school.

Phil Van Horn coached him that summer and saw him make incredible strides as he focused intensely on baseball.

"He went from a guy that no scout knew who he was to a guy that every scout wanted to learn who he was," Van Horn recalled. "That really did happen in such a short amount of time. It's an amazing story."

Stanton is still writing his story. Despite a string of injuries over the last several years, forcing him to miss more than 260 games over five seasons, he's stayed determined, showcasing his talent during the playoffs, and helping carry the Yankees to the World Series.

"Giancarlo has grit, old-fashioned grit, and he deserves the credit for that," Van Horn said. "That didn't come from anybody else."

"Every time he hits a home run, when he pauses for a second while he's still in the batter's box and admires it, I just light up."

Dill says he's seen just about every home run Stanton has hit. Even though we're in Dodger land, Dill is clear about his personal loyalty.

"Sorry Dodger fans. I've got to go with the Yankees, just because how could I not? When you have like a family member on the team."

