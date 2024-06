Yosemite National Park waterfalls will peak soon

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KABC) -- Spring may be winding down, but Yosemite's waterfalls will peak soon!

The Yosemite National Park's waterfalls will likely reach their "peak flows" within the next few weeks.

This year's melting snow pack is making for an abundance of water cascading in the area.

A heat wave in the forecast this week is expected to increase flows.

