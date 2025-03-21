Young couple describes the emotional and financial toll as they both battled cancer at the same time

Cori and Zak Salazar were both diagnosed with cancer in 2023. She was recovering from an aggressive thyroid tumor, when they learned he had stage 4 Glioblastoma.

It's a punch in the gut being told you have cancer at any age, but somehow it seems unusually cruel when you're a young adult.

Cases among those 18 to 49 are steadily rising and the diagnosis is far-reaching.

Cancer is physically, mentally and financially toxic.

One young couple, both in the midst of their own fight, share what it's like.

"Glioblastoma is just about the worst cancer you can get. It's essentially a death sentence. The responsible thing to do as parents is to prepare for the worst," said Zak.

40-year-old Zak Salazar put together a treasure chest for his three young daughters. Its contents are more valuable than gold.

"A letter for their first breakup, you know. A letter for their Sweet 16, when they graduate high school and you know I hate to think that he wouldn't be there for that. We hope that he is," said Cori.

Today, the fight continues, but it's taken a huge mental and emotional toll.

"We asked for so many favors for child care. We used all of our favors for all the serious stuff. The amount of doctor appointments that we have to go to," she said.

Despite efforts to maintain a normal life for 6-year-old Juniper, 4-year-old Delaney and their youngest, Luna, the girls could tell things were far from normal.

"They did start having some regressive behaviors," Cori said.

Medical oncologist Dr. Niki Tank with the Huntington Cancer Center, said every doctor on a patient's care team should be asking about mental health.

"We can't just say this is all, you know, that this is in the purview of the psychiatrists. This has to be shared by all of us," Tank said.

She often writes prescriptions for cognitive behavioral therapy, recommends support groups, exercise, yoga and meditation.

"These add to your recovery. Especially your mental recovery, your emotional recovery and your psychological recovery," she said.

But it's hard not to stress when you're just starting out in life. Young adults are faced with expensive treatments, limited insurance coverage and lost income.

"40 to 50% of people with cancer, particularly with advanced cancer wind up using up their entire life savings or declaring bankruptcy," said Dr. Arif Kamal with the American Cancer Society.

When Zak was diagnosed with glioblastoma, their health plan wouldn't pay for second opinions. The couple had to pay for those out of pocket and the costs continue to mount. These days young patients have to rely on GoFundMe pages to keep from hitting rock bottom.

"When you're knocked on your butt. And you need help. You throw up the white flag and just say 'Folks, I can't do this by myself. We need help'," Zak said.

Non-profits, like the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen, offer transportation, food assistance and other resources, but it's not enough. Many patients may be on treatment five to ten years after diagnosis. Some for the rest of their lives.

"They are losing their jobs. They're being told that they can't take a leave," said Tank.

"While we may lean in in the first couple days or weeks, we have to remember that many people who are going through a cancer journey may be living for years or decades with cancer," said Kamal.

What this means is that patients are living longer.

"We need to start addressing these survivors, these survivorship issues. This is an amazing problem to have, but we need to start looking at it," Tank said.

For Cori and Zak, surviving means replacing their day-to-day struggles with moments of being present with each other and their daughters. Gratefulness is something they practice outloud.

"One of the best qualities that we have as a couple together is that we make the best out of anything," said Cori.

"I love my wife. She couldn't be better. I love my home. Couldn't be better," said Zak. "That will make you feel better and it can help you beat cancer."

An update to Cori's situation; doctors successfully removed all of her thyroid cancer, but during scans for kidney stones, radiologists detected precancerous tissue on her pancreas.

Surgery was successful, and Cori is recovering well.

Interestingly, cancer researchers believe there may be a connection between thyroid cancer and pancreatic cancer, but more study is needed.

