Investigation underway after young girl shot, injured while riding in car in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A young girl is recovering after she was shot and injured while riding in a car in East Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. near S. Record and Union Pacific avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were seen knocking on doors overnight in an attempt to speak with witnesses.

The young girl, whose exact age has not been released, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or whether anyone is in custody.