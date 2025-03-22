﻿The 'Younger Face of Cancer': Hope in new treatments, early detection and ongoing research

Promising work to add years to people's lives is taking place in cancer centers throughout Southern California.

In this decade, scientists predict early onset cancers will rise a staggering 30%. Young women of color are dying at higher rates than any other group.

During our reporting, we've looked into the numbers, potential causes and the toll cancer is taking on people between the ages of 18 and 49, but there is reason to hope.

We live in a metropolitan area, where doctors have access to the newest treatments and researchers are testing new ways to detect cancer earlier than ever before.

Percentages. Odds. Survival rates. Numbers play a prominent role in cancer diagnosis.

READ MORE: Interactive cancer risk assessment tool and other resources to help navigate diagnosis, treatment

Cancer patients talk numbers

"Where I'm at right now, compared to two years ago, is so much further than I thought I would be," said Chris Norton, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer at age 36.

"It's very important to know that this disease may come back later in your life and what those percentages are," said Tom Brown, a prostate cancer survivor diagnosed at age 49.

"I am hoping that the five year mark comes in soon with no recurrences and that I can just live," said Juliette Landgrave who was diagnosed at age 37 with late stage triple negative breast cancer.

"You can go online and see the prognosis is 12 to 18 months. I can tell you that right now, those are not my numbers," said Zak Salazar who was diagnosed with glioblastoma at age 38.

Hope in new treatments

"There are new medicines, new therapies, coming out every year," said Dr. Niki Tank, a medical oncologist with the Huntington Cancer Center in Pasadena.

In her practice, she's using a new drug, formerly reserved for metastatic or advanced stages of breast cancer, to keep the disease at bay in earlier stage patients.

"We're able to reduce the risk of their cancers coming back and spreading by a third. This is enormous. It's huge. This is a game changer," she said.

Other game changers include immunotherapy.

"Anything we can do to harness the body's own immune system," said Dr. Edward S. Kim, Physician-in-Chief at City of Hope.

Monoclonal antibodies are part of precision medicine targeted directly at cancer cells.

"They're much better to tolerate and they're more effective," said Tank.

Treatments on the cusp of FDA approval are available to those who participate in clinical trials.

"We are here to drive the future of cancer research. To find the next drug," said Nursing Vice President LaNice Berry, DNP. She oversees about 800 studies taking place at City of Hope Plaza, more than anywhere else in the state.

"Today, clinical trial participation is about being first in line to accessing something new and potentially something better," said Dr. Arif Kamal, Chief Patient Officer with the American Cancer Society.

And what could be better than detecting fragments of tumor cell DNA, months even years before it can cause disease? All done through a blood draw.

"They're already in use for a number of different types of cancers, like lung cancer, colon cancer and leukemia," said Tank.

Reducing the risk of cancer

Definitive findings about alcohol consumption, vaping, the HPV vaccine and processed foods can help young people reduce their individual risk.

"We know that about 13 different cancers, particularly the ones that we think are dangerous to women like breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, colon cancer are associated with being overweight or obese," Kamal said.

While doctors say being at a healthy weight can reduce your risk, it doesn't answer the question about what is causing increased cancer rates.

Yet, as we've seen with all the young cancer patients we've spoken to, for unexplained reasons, you could still end up with a devastating diagnosis. But hope is a powerful thing.

Zak and Cori are looking for more time to spend together and with their children, but also a chance for more scientific breakthroughs.

"Every day that I'm still on this Earth, that brings me one step closer to cure, right? That's what I believe. So as long as I'm still ticking and the researchers are doing their job, I can, I can hope for a cure," said Zak.

You can look up research studies going on right now at clinicaltrials.gov. and discuss it with your doctor.

All the patients and experts we spoke to hope you'll take the time to take care of yourself and each other. Which means not putting off screenings or discussions. Cancer isn't something you just get over like a cold.

To see all the reporting this week on the "Changing Face of Cancer" and learn more about resources for patients, family members and friends, visit ABC7.com/health.

