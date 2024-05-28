2 missing, multiple people injured in explosion at Chase bank in downtown Youngstown, Ohio

Seven people were injured, including one critically, and two people remain unaccounted for in a gas explosion in downtown Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday, officials said.

The explosion occurred near Central Square, according to police, who urged people to avoid the area.

"Emergency services are on the scene, and the situation is being actively managed," the Youngstown Police Department said in a post on Facebook Tuesday evening.

One person remains unaccounted for following the natural gas explosion, Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley told reporters.

Mercy Health said Tuesday evening it is treating seven people who were injured in the incident, including one person in critical condition.

RON FLAVIANO/BLISS360 MARKETING and WEWS

It is unclear what caused the explosion, which impacted a building that contains a Chase bank and apartments, officials said.

Water and gas have been shut off to the building, Finley said. Crews were waiting for the power to be turned off to conduct a search, he said.

Everyone in the bank has been accounted for except for one man and one woman, Finley said. Police were searching for the man'svehicle in the wake of the explosion, he said.

"Until then, we have to assume he is in the building," Finley said.

An engineer will also examine the structural integrity of the building, the fire chief said. The center of downtown will be "completely shut down" due to the potential for a structural collapse, Finley said.

The immediate vicinity has been evacuated, officials said.

A Chase spokesperson told ABC News the company is in "close contact with local officials to check on the safety of everyone in the building and area."

"After that, we'll work to determine what happened and to assess the damage," the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.