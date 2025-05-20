'Zootopia 2' trailer: Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake joins Judy and Nick undercover

The dynamic duo is back! Watch the official trailer for "Zootopia 2," starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman and Ke Huy Quan. It hits theaters November 26.

Judy and Nick are back, and this time, they're undercover!

On Tuesday, Disney released the first official trailer for "Zootopia 2," starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman.

The movie is a follow-up to the 2016 Academy Award-winning hit "Zootopia," which, since its creation, has inspired a television spinoff ("Zootopia+"), an ice cream parlor on the Disney Treasure and even a land in Shanghai Disney Resort.

According to Disney, "Zootopia 2" follows Judy and Nick, rookie cops who "find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De'Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before."

Goodwin and Bateman reprise their roles as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, with Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan joining the cast as a mysterious pit viper named Gary De'Snake.

On Monday, the first poster for the film debuted.

Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and Gary the Snake appear on the first official poster for "Zootopia 2." Disney

The trailer, which features no dialogue, is accompanied by an original song "'ZUTU' by Zootopia's finest lemming techno group, LEMEEENS," says director Byron Howard. "Fresh from touring with superstar Gazelle as her opening act, members Hans-Peter, G ū nther, Spielt and their DJ, Spa ß , created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia!"

"We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we've never visited before," said Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Jared Bush. "Whether it's the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town."

From the Oscar-winning team of Jared Bush and Byron Howard (directors) and Yvett Merino (producer), "Zootopia 2" also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Quinta Brunson and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

"Zootopia 2" premieres in theaters Wednesday, November 26.

"Zootopia" and "Zootopia+" are streaming on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney+ and this ABC station.