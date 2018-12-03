COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --A postal worker and father of five was killed Monday after a vehicle crashed into his USPS truck in Commerce.
Authorities said the crash happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard. When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed into a nearby building.
The family of the postal worker identified him as Joel Perales, who they said had worked for the service for 30 years.
Two other people suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the white sedan was being investigated for a possible DUI.
Perales' family said it was his day off and he had taken an extra shift because of the holidays. They said he was outside of his USPS truck when he was struck by the sedan and killed.
The family said Perales is survived by his wife Virginia, children - Herman, Benjamin, Angelica, Joey and Timothy, grandchildren and "countless brothers and sisters."
"We, the family, would like to take this time to remind everyone out there to drive safe, observe the speed limit, and avoid accidents like these that just destroy families and loved ones - that accidents like these hurt," nephew Adrian Perales said.
Family members said Perales was also a pastor at Templo de Alabanza in La Mirada and a die-hard Dodger fan.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A GoFundMe page has been started to help the Perales family with memorial services.