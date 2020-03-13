Due to the recent health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, and in effort to protect the public's safety the California Department of Public Health has requested for cancellations of large gatherings involving 250 persons or more.
Please note the following promotions that had been previously announced are being postponed until further notice.These promotions may potentially be cancelled entirely depending on future developments.
Please check the KABC promotions page: https://abc7.com/promotions/ for updates.
For more information on how to protect yourself and your family, please visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/Gathering_Guidance_03.11.20.pdf
Shark Tank Casting Call at Morongo Casino Resort
As of March 12, 2020, based on current Coronavirus prevention recommendations, Shark Tank is postponing the casting call scheduled for March 19th at Morongo in Cabazon. New date TBD.
We encourage applicants to hold off on making travel arrangements for any upcoming casting call and instead apply online. A casting application can be submitted online at https://sharktankcastingseason12.castingcrane.com/
Promotions & Events Postponed Until Further Notice
PaleyFest LA 2020 Sweepstakes
End date: 3/11/20
Official Rules: https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/480ee61bfd8c6a6c44f6a9bb36667dbb.pdf
Disney on Ice 2020 Sweepstakes
LEGOLAND California Resort Sweepstakes
Past Sweepstakes & Promotions
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News