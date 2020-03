Past Sweepstakes & Promotions

Please check the KABC promotions page: https://abc7.com/promotions/ for updates.For more information on how to protect yourself and your family, please visit: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/Gathering_Guidance_03.11.20.pdf We encourage applicants to hold off on making travel arrangements for any upcoming casting call and instead apply online. A casting application can be submitted online at https://sharktankcastingseason12.castingcrane.com/ 3/11/20