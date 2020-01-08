Perris police make huge marijuana bust after call from concerned neighbor

By ABC7.com staff
PERRIS, Calif. (KABC) -- A concerned neighbor's call for help led to a huge pot bust in Perris Monday.

The person who called deputies told them they had not seen their neighbor for several days and water was coming out of the home.

Deputies found a marijuana grow inside the home on Candelaria Way. More than 2,000 marijuana plants were seized.

No one was found inside the home during the welfare check.
