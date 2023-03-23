The continued pothole issues impacting the 71 Freeway will cause Caltrans to close a chunk of the roadway from this Friday to Tuesday of next week.

Potholes to cause weekend closure of 71 Freeway in Pomona; two dozen cars damaged on 210 in Arcadia

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The continued pothole issues impacting the 71 Freeway will cause Caltrans to close a chunk of the roadway from this Friday to Tuesday.

The closure will extend from Peyton Drive to Mission Boulevard.

The 71 Freeway was closed earlier this week after more than a dozen cars got flat tires due to potholes. It was the second time this month the 71 was closed due to potholes.

Also, the 210 westbound in Arcadia has been reopened after a closure due to nearly two dozen cars being damaged from a pair of huge potholes on the roadway near Baldwin Avenue.

Potholes can not only damage the rims of your tires but cause expensive suspension problems.

Caltrans may reimburse you up to $10,000 for repairs, and you can file your claim directly with the department.