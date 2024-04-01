At least 12 vehicles were seen pulled over with some sort of damage to tires.

Pesky potholes on 210 Freeway near Pasadena leave at least dozen drivers with tire damage

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Did you happen to hit several pesky potholes while driving on the 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area on Sunday? Well, they caused some trouble for some drivers.

The potholes were spotted on the westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway just before the Madre Street exit, giving tires a beating.

"Immediately, we hear the pop and then the car started shaking," said driver Ryan Hse. "We know that we probably hit something."

Caltrans told Eyewitness News it received at least nine calls about the potholes on Sunday. They issued a SigAlert around 2 p.m. and sent crews to get them fixed.

Some drivers were caught struggling to maintain control as they pulled over to the side of the freeway. At least 12 vehicles were seen pulled over with some sort of damage to tires.

"It was very jarring, I can tell you that," said Jan Whitney. "It was on the right side of the second lane and it was huge, and unfortunately, all the cars have flats on the right side."

"It was really hard to miss," she added.

The recent series of storms that hit Southern California dumped heavy rainfall across the region, leaving roads soaked.

The potholes have since been filled.