One week after potholes forced the closure of the 71 Freeway in Pomona, the freeway was again shut down in both directions for the same reason.

Potholes again force closure of 71 Freeway in Pomona; at least 15 vehicles disabled with flat tires

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- One week after potholes forced the closure of the 71 Freeway in Pomona, overnight Tuesday the freeway was again shut down in both directions for the same reason.

All lanes remained closed on Wednesday morning and no estimate of when they would be reopened was given.

At least 15 vehicles with flat tires were reported on the right shoulder of the freeway at 10 p.m. near Valley Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

The closure lasted overnight and snarled traffic during the morning commute. Motorists were being diverted off the freeway at Holt Avenue.

A similar incident occurred last week, when more than 30 vehicles were damaged by potholes on the freeway at the same location.