Echo Park residents say they've been dealing with large potholes for years

Residents say the potholes are deep and dangerous.
By
ECHO PARK (KABC) -- At the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street in Echo Park, one can see five to six potholes.

"I used to jog down there all the time, but I had a few times where I stepped into a pothole and tripped, almost broke my ankle," said Echo Park business owner Alexander Richard Mesquita.

Residents say the potholes are deep and dangerous. As of Tuesday, L.A. City Street Services blocked them off with cones after reports.

"On average, we receive probably 40 potholes (reports) each day. But that's citywide," said Craig Shaw of the City of LA Street Maintenance Division.

But locals say they've have complained about these potholes for years.

Usually, these potholes can be fixed by the city. According to City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's office, they've been fixed at least once since 2015.

But representatives from O'Farrell's office say it's not technically his responsibility because it's not part of his jurisdiction.

Alvarado Street at that intersection is part of the California 2 State Highway. This project falls under the responsibility of Caltrans.

A representative from Caltrans provided this statement regarding the potholes:

"Caltrans encourages residents and motorists to report maintenance repairs, such as potholes, on state highways to Caltrans via the Customer Service Request System (csr.dot.ca.gov). Our maintenance crews will investigate and address the issue as necessary."

