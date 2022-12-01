'Happy Days' actor Anson Williams trailing in Ojai mayoral race as final results still pending

Anson Williams is still waiting for final results in his bid to unseat Ojai Mayor Betsy Stix.

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Move over Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger - another Hollywood celebrity is turning to politics, albeit a rather small office.

Anson Williams, known for his more than decade-long role as Potsie on the TV series "Happy Days," is running to become mayor of Ojai but has fallen out of the lead.

"I am not a politician at all," Williams said. "I am here for our community."

Even though Election Day was more than three weeks ago, Ojai voters are still waiting to learn who will take office. Williams is running against incumbent Mayor Betsy Stix who has held the office for the past two years.

Eyewitness News was unable to reach Stix for an interview, but the mayoral race has bounced back and forth.

Anson Williams - Potsie from 'Happy Days' - to run for mayor of Ojai

Williams was on top in the first couple weeks, but Ventura County's latest update has Stix ahead with a slim lead. As of Thursday, Dec. 1 Stix was up by 38 votes out of nearly 3,600 counted.

"If I win I'm sure she'll do a recount,' Williams told Eyewitness News. "If she wins, I will definitely do a recount, so it's far from over. But either way, we're going to right ship in this community."

Williams played Warren "Potsie" Weber on the ABC sitcom from 1974 to 1984.

He later became a television director on episodes of shows ranging from "Baywatch" to "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," among many others.