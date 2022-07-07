Politics

Anson Williams - Potsie from 'Happy Days' - to run for mayor of Ojai

By ABC7.com staff
Anson Williams - Potsie from 'Happy Days' - running for Ojai mayor

OJAI, Calif. (KABC) -- Actor and director Anson Williams - best known for playing Potsie on "Happy Days" - is running for mayor of Ojai.

Williams, who has had a long directing career since the popular sitcom ended in the mid-1980s, made the announcement during a recent city council meeting.

And he's already backed by The Fonz. Henry Winkler, responding to a tweet from ABC7's George Pennacchio, declared "You have my vote."



Candidates for city offices have until July 18 to declare their candidacy.

RELATED: Anson Williams weighs in on gun safety after film-set shooting
Anson Williams, who played Potsie on "Happy Days," became a prominent television director and shared his thoughts about film-set safety in wake of the New Mexico tragic firearm accident.



Extended interview via YouTube: Anson Williams discusses gun safety

Williams played Warren "Potsie" Weber on the ABC sitcom from 1974 to 1984.

Since then, he has been a successful television director on dozens of episodes of shows such as "Baywatch," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Melrose Place," among others.

