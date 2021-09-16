Personal Finance

Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store

EMBED <>More Videos

Powerball ticket worth $2.5M sold at Compton liquor store

COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) -- A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a liquor store in Compton and is worth $2,581,768.

The ticket was sold at a store on El Segundo Boulevard near Santa Fe Avenue.

There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, one in Illinois, the other in North Carolina. They are both worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $457 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62 and the Powerball number was 25. The jackpot was $432 million.

The drawing was the 32nd since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.


Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecomptonlos angeles countypowerballmoneygamblinglottery
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County Sheriff's Department employee killed in Temple City crash
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
CA to take in 5,200 Afghan evacuees, more than any other US state
Yamashiro hires first female executive chef in its 107-year history
Family mourns OC man killed in hit-and-run crash
Homeless veteran fatally stabbed at Brentwood encampment
Proof of vaccination to be required for indoor areas of LA County bars
Show More
Calls for justice grow after school officer body slams Lancaster teen
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
Alex Murdaugh turns himself in for $10M insurance fraud plot
Selena's family and husband end long legal feud
TIMELINE: What happened to Gabby Petito?
More TOP STORIES News