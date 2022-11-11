What the Powerball win means for CA public schools

This was the most money raised for California public schools tied to one single jackpot.

This was the most money raised for California public schools tied to one single jackpot.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The over $2 billion dollar POWERBALL Jackpot set the record for the largest jackpot in U.S. history, but that wasn't the only record set. This was also the most money, more than $156 million, raised for California public schools tied to one single jackpot.

"Kids, kindergarten all the way up through the university level, win from that," said Carolyn Becker, a CA Lottery spokesperson. "They get programs and services, funding that they might not otherwise have access to."

Owner of Joe's Service Center where the winning ticket was sold, says even though he's also a winner, he's most excited for the schools.

"I'm happy the most for the school because the children need help," said Joe Chahayed, the owner. "They need to buy laptops, they need to buy equipment, so it's the perfect time to get some good amount of money from the lottery."

Becker said in the last fiscal year, the California lottery raised close to $2 billion for public schools. Here's how that money is divided.

"The state controllers office uses attendance formulas, those enrollment figures just like the state budget does to divide that money between over 1000 school districts in all 58 California counties," Becker said.

Some Altadena residents said they're glad to see the schools get that support.

"This is great," said Kischchen Hazelton-Venerable. "The schools, the teachers, the educators they have an awesome task ahead of them. Coming out of Covid there are many new different challenges that are out there for them. Hopefully this will add some extra curriculum and resources for the school to draw from."

Follow Ashley on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7ashley

Twitter.com/abc7ashley

Instagram.com/abc7ashley