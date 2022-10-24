Powerball lottery jackpot at $610M for winning numbers drawing Monday

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $610 million for Monday night's winning numbers drawing.
The jackpot rose after no one matched all six numbers from Saturday night's drawing.
The winning numbers for Saturday were: 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and Powerball: 18.
Monday's jackpot has a cash value of $292.6 million.
If there's a winner, this would be the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball's 30 year history.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)
9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)